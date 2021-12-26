Marlin Price Tops $0.0673 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a market capitalization of $49.59 million and $16.01 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00058907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.80 or 0.08065811 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,844.18 or 1.00113039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00072313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00052506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.