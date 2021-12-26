MAP Protocol Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and $521,183.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00061792 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.75 or 0.07984038 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,881.16 or 1.00113892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00073029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s launch date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

