Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.70

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.70 and traded as high as $21.17. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 18,196 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 237,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $3,100,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,911 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

