Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $334.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $329.73 and its 200 day moving average is $301.55. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

