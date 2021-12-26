Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Sells C$5,285,062.35 in Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Director Jonathan David Evans sold 141,501 shares of Lithium Americas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.35, for a total value of C$5,285,062.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,445,815.

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.60. 125,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,683. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of C$14.46 and a twelve month high of C$53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.22. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.55.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

