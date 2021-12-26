Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,529 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.48% of Lithia Motors worth $46,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

Shares of LAD opened at $289.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.76 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

