Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 100.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 56,324 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after buying an additional 39,685 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,065,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.40.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $137.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.52 and a 12-month high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

