Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 59,655 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,655 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.22% of State Street worth $66,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in State Street by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $100.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 33.58%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

