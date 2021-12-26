Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,113 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $26,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,034 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 37.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,360,631 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,821,000 after purchasing an additional 911,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 478,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.71. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.29%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

