Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Sells 19,675 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,675 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $47,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47,163 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.22. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

