Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $34,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,381,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,415,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,030,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $579,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after acquiring an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,465 shares of company stock worth $10,925,823 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $153.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

