Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $220.13 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,619,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 411,550 shares during the period. Suncor Energy accounts for 3.2% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $220,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,283,196,000 after buying an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,010,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,237,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,900 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,316,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4,792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,009 shares during the period. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

SU opened at $24.51 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.