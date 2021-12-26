Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $121.78 Million Stock Position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,713,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523,141 shares during the period. Celestica comprises about 1.8% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 10.82% of Celestica worth $121,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

