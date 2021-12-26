Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $85.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,936.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,048.46 or 0.08107163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.87 or 0.00308123 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.77 or 0.00900682 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013505 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00075034 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.44 or 0.00421411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.02 or 0.00254354 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.