Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LII. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 30,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 31.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LII opened at $316.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.21. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.50.

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.51, for a total value of $191,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,514,703 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

