Leisure Capital Management Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,162,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock opened at $205.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.11. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.43 and a 52 week high of $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.22%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.