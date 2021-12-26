Leisure Capital Management Has $2.04 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.1% of Leisure Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

