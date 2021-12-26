Leisure Capital Management Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $7,430,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 395,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.65.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $134.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $137.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

