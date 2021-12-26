Leisure Capital Management Acquires 44 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $1,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $664.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $569.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The company has a market cap of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

