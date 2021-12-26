Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report $134.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor reported sales of $107.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $507.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $3,876,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,237 shares of company stock valued at $13,549,766. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $91,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $75.67. 392,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.94. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

