Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 0.6% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $698.72. The company had a trading volume of 867,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,736. The company has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $465.50 and a 52 week high of $719.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $635.32 and its 200 day moving average is $617.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.