Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $456.49 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $335.60 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.47 and a 200 day moving average of $421.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

