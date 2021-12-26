Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 534 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 296.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 76,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,128,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 40,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $182.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.79 and a 200 day moving average of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $204.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $192.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

