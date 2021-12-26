Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,076,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 412,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

BST opened at $49.30 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $62.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

