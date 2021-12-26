Kingdom Game 4.0 Achieves Market Cap of $1.64 Million (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $79,238.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,064.91 or 0.08057067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,447.25 or 0.99991647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008417 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. The official website for Kingdom Game 4.0 is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

