iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.41. 449,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,748. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $125.25 and a 1 year high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

