iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,891 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 742,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,781,000 after purchasing an additional 437,562 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 132,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EQ LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 182,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.31. 1,668,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

