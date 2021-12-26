iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Reduced by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.0% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after buying an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,320,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,797,271. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

