iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1,517.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,897 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

IXN stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $64.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,943. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $48.27 and a 52 week high of $64.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.