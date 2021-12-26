iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,674 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3,394.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.52. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

