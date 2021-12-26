iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is TMD Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 233,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 12.9% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $30,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.88. 703,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.26.

