iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $74.31. 8,838,508 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $75.68.

