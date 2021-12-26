IQeon Market Capitalization Tops $16.75 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, IQeon has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. IQeon has a market cap of $16.75 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007465 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

IQeon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

