Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $396.92. 29,595,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,000,668. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $390.67 and its 200 day moving average is $373.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

