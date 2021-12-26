Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Increased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth $40,551,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 20,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $363.94. 1,022,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,491. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $345.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

