Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $45.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IFSPF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

IFSPF traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,829. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.70. Interfor has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

