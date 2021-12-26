Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.09.
IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.
Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$163.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market cap of C$28.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$164.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.44. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$178.28.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
