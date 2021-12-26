Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

IFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.24 on Friday, reaching C$163.48. The company had a trading volume of 35,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,477. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market cap of C$28.79 billion and a PE ratio of 14.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$164.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$168.44. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$140.50 and a 12 month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 11.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

