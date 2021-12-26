Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.29.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE:IBP traded up $2.08 on Tuesday, reaching $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 225,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $99.36 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $509.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total transaction of $5,960,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock worth $10,236,305. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.