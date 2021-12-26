Insider Selling: Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $18,144.15 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.85, for a total transaction of $18,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Patrick John Finn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $154,774.32.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Patrick John Finn sold 1,758 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $223,670.34.

On Monday, October 4th, Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.27, for a total transaction of $281,737.54.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $84.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,940,000 after buying an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,001,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

