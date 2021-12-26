Insider Selling: NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Insider Sells $196,532.68 in Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NNBR opened at $4.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $176.01 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.14. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in NN by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 894,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NN by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after purchasing an additional 62,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NN during the second quarter worth $95,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

