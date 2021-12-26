Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CYTK stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

