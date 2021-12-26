Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
CYTK stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.21.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
