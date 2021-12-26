Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $232,812.58 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
