Insider Selling: Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Sells $232,812.58 in Stock

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNC opened at $84.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $85.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 62.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,488,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

