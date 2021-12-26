Insider Buying: Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) Insider Purchases A$103,571.33 in Stock

Amplia Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATX) insider S Jane Bell acquired 714,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$103,571.33 ($73,454.84).

About Amplia Therapeutics

Amplia Therapeutics Limited, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitors for cancer and fibrosis in Australia. The company's clinical development pipeline comprises two lead molecules, AMP945 and AMP886 that inhibits (FAK). It has a collaboration agreement with the Garvan Institute of Media Research in Sydney.

