Ink (INK) Market Cap Reaches $413,298.63

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $413,298.63 and approximately $337.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00058865 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.16 or 0.08062495 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,830.46 or 0.99786910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00072330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00052784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

