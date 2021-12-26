ING Groep NV Has $2.12 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.55. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

