ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $88.20 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.