ING Groep NV Buys 1,189 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth $117,439,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after buying an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 72.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,594,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,255,000 after buying an additional 1,093,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 33.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,981,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,819,000 after buying an additional 991,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -302.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The business’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.