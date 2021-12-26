Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Holdings in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 524,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 258,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 312,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

OGI opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

