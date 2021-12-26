Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $205,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

