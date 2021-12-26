Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $222,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.43. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total value of $1,755,166.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $259,973,282 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,652,854. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

